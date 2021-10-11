iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.26. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,510. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.92 and a 52-week high of $269.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.85 and its 200-day moving average is $254.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

