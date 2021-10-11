IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.97. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 6,448 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

