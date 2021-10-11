Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce sales of $8.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Jabil by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Jabil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth $15,081,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 13,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,819. Jabil has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

