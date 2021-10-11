Jacqueline Daniell Buys 1,672,240 Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Stock

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) insider Jacqueline Daniell acquired 1,672,240 shares of Crimson Tide stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £50,167.20 ($65,543.77).

TIDE traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 3 ($0.04). 464,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.16. Crimson Tide plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

