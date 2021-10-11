JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Increased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 3.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $94,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $80.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

