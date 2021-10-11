Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Square, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $238.49 on Monday. Square has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

