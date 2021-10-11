Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.45

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

