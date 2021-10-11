JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JMP Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP opened at $7.48 on Monday. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,232.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,835 shares of company stock worth $224,026. Corporate insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP).

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.