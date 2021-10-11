JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

KLDO opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

