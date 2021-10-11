John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

JHMF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.30. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

