Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.02). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

Several analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.04. 3,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

