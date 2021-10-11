JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

ALO opened at €31.26 ($36.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €33.99 and a 200 day moving average of €39.87. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

