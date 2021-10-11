JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 691,519 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 691,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

