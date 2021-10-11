JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $135.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

