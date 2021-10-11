JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.15 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GMS were worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS opened at $45.31 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

