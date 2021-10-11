JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.05 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $39,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 420.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 105,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,887 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,337,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.37 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

