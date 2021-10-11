JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,374 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $35,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

