JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Analyst Recommendations for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

