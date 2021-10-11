JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of DH opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

