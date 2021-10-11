JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 528.47 ($6.90). Approximately 171,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 404,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider David Graham bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

