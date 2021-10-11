Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. The company has a market capitalization of $385.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

