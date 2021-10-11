Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

