Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vroom by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

VRM traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $21.17. 942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

