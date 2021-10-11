Jump Financial LLC Purchases 185,300 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 882.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.