Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 62,400 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,807. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.