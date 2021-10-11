K92 Mining’s (KNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of KNT opened at C$6.38 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

