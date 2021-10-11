Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 39.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $285.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

