Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,677 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.86. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCP shares. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

