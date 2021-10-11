Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 5,500 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

AVA stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. 12,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.