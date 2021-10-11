Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $23.04. 3,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,492. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

