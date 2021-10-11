Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 2,692,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 64,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

