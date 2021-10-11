KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 8.1% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.97. 110,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,815,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

