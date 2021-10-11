KeeperDAO Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.13 or 0.00233261 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $82.84 million and $1.53 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00205166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00096041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

