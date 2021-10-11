Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,758,994 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $62.69 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

