KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

