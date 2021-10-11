Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 25,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $67.48 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

