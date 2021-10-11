Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several research firms have commented on KMP.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 95,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

