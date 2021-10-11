Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 110,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

