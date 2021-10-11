Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 366,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 122,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 119,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

