Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/26/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/26/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KBX traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €90.82 ($106.85). The company had a trading volume of 310,460 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €98.74 and a 200-day moving average of €100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.