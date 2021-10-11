Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $130.19 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00212276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00125370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000738 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,154,595 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

