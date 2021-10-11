Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.16. 149,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

