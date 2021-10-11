Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $47,232,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

LH stock opened at $278.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $278.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.