Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Up to $10.13

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.64. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

LGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $686.32 million and a P/E ratio of 31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

