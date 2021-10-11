Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Cut by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.