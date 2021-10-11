Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI opened at $93.94 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

