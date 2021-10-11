Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 114.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,213.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,329.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,471.57. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $439.05 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

