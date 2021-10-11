Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $974,000 Investment in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rowe assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

FINV opened at $5.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

