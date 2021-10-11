Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

