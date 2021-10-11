Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,672 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $53.02 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

