Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.09 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KT were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at about $26,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

